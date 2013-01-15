Authorities: 3 of 4 men surrender for Etoile criminal mischief

Three of four men involved in destroying a juvenile's car turned themselves in Monday.

Mike Perry, 25 of San Augustine, Billy Perry, 22 of Broaddus, Dakota Johnson, 19 of Zavalla and Charles Evans, 21 of San Augustine have been charged with criminal mischief.

According to Constable David Stone, on August 4, 2012, the men jumped a small group of people in an Etoile school parking lot.

Stone said the men hit and kicked a juvenile's car, causing over $5,000 worth of damages.

Dakota Johnson is also being charged with aggravated assault, Stone said Johnson hit a man on the head with a metal object. The victim was left with a wound above his eye and two other facial wounds.

Perry was arrested in San Augustine on warrants two weeks prior.

Deputy constable Shawn Murray led the investigation.

