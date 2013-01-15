Trinity Co. man charged with 2 counts of indecency with child

A Trinity County man was arrested Saturday night after being accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile victims.

Michael Ray Vandgorder, 38 was arrested Saturday night in Harris County. Sheriff Woody Wallace says a victim's family member reported the incidents.

Wallace says the incidents began at the end of December and continued into the New Year.

Deputies were able to track Vandgorder down in Harris County, after receiving tips from family members.

Vandgorder was charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

He is being held on $150,000 bond.

