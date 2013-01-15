Crockett Police investigating Radio Shack armed robbery

The Crockett Police Department is investigating an armedrobbery Monday night.

According to Police Chief Buddy Cross at around 9:00 p.m.Monday night two black males robbed the Crockett Radio Shack.

Cross says the suspects stole Iphones and cash from thestore. Both suspects were carrying andhandguns.

The department is working to enhance video from Wal-Mart surveillancecameras to get a better description of the vehicle.

