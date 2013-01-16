Second suspect arrested in Lufkin washateria arson

Two Lufkin men have been arrested in connection to a laundromat fire last Saturday.

Police arrested two of the four suspects involved in the arson incident at R&R Washateria.

Luis Alberto Ramirez was arrested Tuesday and Francisco Cordero, 19, was arrested Wednesday morning.

Both men have been charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

Ramirez and Cordero were arrested after a witness verified the identity of all four suspects.

The two other suspects have been identified as juveniles.

Ramirez posted $20,000 bail.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.