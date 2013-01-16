Authorities: San Augustine man molested 16-year-old

A San Augustine man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl.

On December 5, 2012, the victim's mother reported that Stacy Jones inappropriately touched her daughter.

Chief Gary Cunningham, with the San Augustine Sheriff's Office says Jones and the victim were left alone in the kitchen.

According to the report, Jones touched the girl's hair, kissed her ear and inappropriately touched her private area.

