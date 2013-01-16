San Augustine man allegedly runs estranged wife, kids off road

A San Augustine man was arrested Monday after allegedly forcing his estranged wife's car off the road. Two children were in the car at the time.



David Cooper Jr. was charged with assault and endangering a child.

Chief Gary Cunningham, with the San Augustine Sheriff's Office says Cooper saw his wife driving down Farm Road 1277 with two children in the car, according to the report he turned around and followed her.

Cunningham says Cooper was driving up to 75 mph and his wife slowed down to let him pass. According to the report Cooper passed the car and the then backed into the vehicle.

According to the report the altercation started because Cooper's wife cut off his cell phone service.

