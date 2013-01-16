Lufkin man arrested for alleged copper theft

A Lufkin man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing copper from a local business.

According the report, a witness saw Aundrey Bernard Hardin, 50, stealing property from outside of Futch Signs on the 900 block of Abney Ave.

According to the report, a Lufkin police officer found Hardin pushing a wheelbarrow in the area.

The wheelbarrow contained steel pipe and copper wire stolen from the business's outdoor storage area.

The report estimates the value of the stolen item as less than $20,000.

Hardin was arrested for theft of copper.

