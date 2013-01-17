Wreck jamming southbound traffic on east loop in Lufkin - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck jamming southbound traffic on east loop in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

A traffic accident has backed up traffic on the east loop in Lufkin, between Atkinson Drive to Ford Chapel Drive.

According to a press release from TxDOT at 8:10 a.m., motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic was running smoothly again.

