Goodwill offering free tax help

As tax season approaches Goodwillis offering free tax preparation services throughout East Texas.

This is the sixth year forthe program available for families who make $51,000 a year or less.

Volunteers are trained for several monthsprior to tax season, they are able to sit down with clients and file theirtaxes at no charge.

The program starts nextTuesday January 29th and will continue until April 15th.

"Often times theywould go and pay up to several hundred dollars for their tax returns and we'reable to do the exact same service and the service for free so they get to keepmore of their refund," said Tracy Shannon, Program Manager.

Goodwill will also haveservices available in Diboll, Center and Crockett.

For information onspecific location information contact: (936)-632-8838

