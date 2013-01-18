TX Forestry Museum welcomes new director

Friday, the Texas ForestryMuseum welcomed a new director.

Lufkin native Mary Alice Cookis taking over as director of the museum after receiving a Master's of Historyfrom SFA.

Cook and her husband havelived in Alaska for 35 years and she says returning to her home town is a dreamcome true.

"Being offered thisjob and the chance to come back here after all these years and to do somethinglike this which is so fun and so exciting is awesome and its sort of like adream that I'm really here," said Cook.

Cook says she's got plentyof plans and visions for the museum. She hopes to upgrade the museum'scollection and develop a salt mill exhibit.

The outdoor exhibits arealready in the early stages of being upgraded.

