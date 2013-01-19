Authorities: Nacogdoches man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

A Nacogdoches man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday morning.

According to the police report officers attempted to stop Troy Hyde, for driving a stolen vehicle.



Hyde lead officers on a pursuit starting on the 800 block of North Street, the chase ended when Hyde hit a guardrail, wrecking the vehicle.



After a short chase on foot Hyde was arrested.

During the investigation officers determined Hyde was intoxicated.

Hyde was arrested for evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while intoxicate and criminal mischief.



