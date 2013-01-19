Lufkin students host fundraiser for mission trip to Brazil

45 parking spots in the Harmony Hill Baptist Church parking lot were filled, with items you would normally find in your home or at the store.

Saturday the church hosted their first "Junk in the Trunk" sale, vendors paid to park and sell their merchandise to help fund a student mission trip this fall.

"The 20 dollars goes to benefit us and help us send students to Brazil, then it benefits our community by allowing them to come and sell and keep all of their profits," said Rachel Mahannah, Student Ministry Assistant.

For a week in August 20 students will participate in outreach ministry in Brazil.

"Everything from going into school systems to share the gospel with students they're going to be going into parks and getting to be out in the community," said Mahannah.

The trip will be a first time experience for 8th graders Grace Elliot and Rebekah Brashearn, who say they are excited to share they're faith.

"I felt God pulling on my heart to do missions," said Elliott.

"Knowing that we have the community behind us and helping us be able to do what God wants us to," said Brashearn.

The "Junk in the Trunk" sale is just one of the many ways the students are working to pay for their trip.

"We wrote letters out to people that we know to encourage them to pray for us and ask them to donate money for us," said Elliot.

It costs about $2,000 per student and they believe the money raised will help them accomplish a greater purpose.

"We're so spoiled around here and its going to be neat to see people who have less than us and be able to help them," said Brashearn

To donate contact the Harmony Hill Baptist Church: (936)-632-1350

