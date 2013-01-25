Shelby Co. resident on 4.1 earthquake: 'My whole bed was trembling'

Timpson resident Jo Anna Godfrey says she lost more crystal in Friday's earthquake. Godfrey says the same thing happened in another quake in the summer of 2012.

An earthquake of moderate magnitude was detected in Shelby County early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Seismometers detected a 4.1 magnitude temblor around 1:01 a.m., about 2 miles west of Timpson.



"It looks like now that this is going to be the norm for us," Sharon Hamilton, a Huber resident, said Friday.

For Hamilton, time seemed to stand still. She said at 1:04 a.m., she felt an intense shaking and heard a loud crash.

"My whole bed was trembling, my whole floor and everything," Hamilton said.

As a result of the shaking, a weight fell, shattering the bottom of Hamilton's grandfather clock.

Larry Burnes, Timpson's emergency management coordinator, said even though last night's quake wasn't the strongest in the last year in the last year and a half, it lasted the longest.

"Probably 30 to 40 seconds maybe a minute, one of the charts that I pulled the information off of showed it about a minute long," Burnes said.

After the quake, Burnes drove through town looking for major damage.

John Spinuzzi, who owns a business in downtown Timpson called Remote World Computer, says the unexpected quakes are affecting his building.

"Every time we have an earthquake the crack gets a little wider," Spinuzzi said.

Spinuzzi said the building was built in the 1900s, and the lateral motion of last night's quake shifted the brick about half an inch.

"When I got up on my feet the house was moving back and forth," Spinuzzi said.

So now, there's more anxiety as folks in the Timpson area wonder when the next earthquake will shake their foundations.

The USGS reported the tremor's depth was measured about 4 kilometers below the surface of the Earth.

The Shelby County and Rusk County Sheriff's offices confirm no injuries have been reported. Homeowners reported minor cracks in drywall and a dollar store in Timpson was cleaning a mess after merchandise fell from shelves, according to Sheriff's officials.

Viewers from Mount Enterprise, Center, and Garrison to Shreveport reported feeling the shaking. Sheila Hardey, of Mount Enterprise, said she felt the quake for at least 10 seconds. "It was scary honestly. I was like oh my gosh is my house going to collapse? Because I live in a trailer house and I was like is it going to move off the foundation? I was in the chair and my kitchen chair was moving me back and forth."

Friday's tremor follows a weaker 2.8 magnitude earthquake reported in the same area in December. Seven quakes have been detected in the region since May 2012.



RECENT EAST TEXAS EARTHQUAKE TIMELINE

•May 10, 2012 - (3.9) NW of Timpson.

•May 17, 2012 - (4.8) ENE of Timpson.

•May 20, 2012 - (2.7) SSW of Timpson.

•May 26, 2012 - (2.5) SE of Timpson.

•June 16, 2012 - (2.1) SSW of Timpson.

•December 7, 2012 - (2.8) SW of Timpson.

•January 25, 2013 - (4.1) W of Timpson.

The Texas State Historical Association cites a 80-kilometer segment of the Mount Enterprise fault system which caused earthquakes in 1891 and 1981, in Rusk and Center and Jacksonville, respectively.

Another series of moderate earthquakes hit Sabine County on April 23, 1964. According to the USGS, Hemphill was near the epicenter of the 4.4 magnitude earthquake. Aftershocks were reported in Pineland, Hemphill, and Milam. Cracked wallpaper and plaster were the only damage reported. More tremors, reaching 4.2 in magnitude, were reported in May, June, and August of that year.

In 1957, several shocks were reported at 4.7 in magnitude in the Gladewater area in Northeast Texas.

