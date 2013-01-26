Nacogdoches Sheriff's Office hunt for man wanted on felony charge

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office is looking for a wanted subject that was last seen in the Central Heights area.

According to a press release from Sheriff Jason Bridges, a felony warrant for Thomas Howell has been issued for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a first degree felony.

Bridges stated that Howell is from Center, Texas and is described as a black male, 5-09 in height and 210 lbs.

According to the press release, Howell was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. Sheriff Bridges stated that Howell left the scene fleeing on foot before officers arrived. Deputies searched the area throughout the day and night but have been unable to locate the suspect.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office has learned that Howell is believed to be somewhere in the city of Nacogdoches and may still be on foot and wearing the same clothing. Howell should be considered dangerous and anyone seeing him should dial 911.

The Sheriff Office is not releasing any further details of the case, due to the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Bridges stated that more felony warrants are likely to be issued in this case.