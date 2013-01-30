Ghost hunters tracking paranormal activity at Nacogdoches hotel

The Hotel Fredonia is a landmark in Nacogdoches but rumor has it the place is haunted.

Tuesday ghost hunters set out to find if there was any truth to the claims of paranormal activity inside the hotel.

"I do experience things; I can feel changes in the atmosphere from one room to the next," said George Jones, Owner, Tours of Tyler.

Hotel owner Susan Pack Reents said the hotel has been deemed haunted by former employees and even guests who claim to have had run-ins with the unknown.

"On the 6th floor they've talked about a ghost, all of our housekeepers have different stories on different floors; they've also talked about happy Jack on the 2nd floor," said Reents.

The search for ghosts begins in broad daylight the Another Paranormal Society team surveyed every part of the hotel.

Tuesday they will spend all night pursing the spirits using digital recorders, thermometers, flash photography and electromagnetic frequency readers.

"To see if there are any electronic fields in the area it's believed spirits generate this field," said Jones.

But Reents said if there is a ghost inside guests shouldn't be too worried.

"I think he's friendly," said Reents.

If the team finds there is a ghost, they can communicate with it, with help from their physic.

"If it's a current spirit that is inhabiting she tries to find out why it's there and sometimes she can actually help it move on," said Jones.

The Tyler-based ghost hunters start their investigation around 10 p.m. and will continue into the morning.

In April there will be a paranormal conference in Tyler featuring speakers from around the world on all things paranormal.

