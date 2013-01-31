Nacogdoches Co. authorities find wanted man

Authorities in Nacogdoches County have found a man who has been wanted since Saturday.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges tells us that Thomas Howell was located in an abandoned house on Henderson Lane in the Central Heights area Friday morning.

Thursday night, authorities set up a perimeter around the same home Howell is believed to have committed a burglary at. Bridges says canine units and a search helicopter were also used in the search that ended at midnight, then started again at 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

Howell was wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary of a habitation to commit assault, sexual assault, assault family violence, retaliation and violation of a protective order.

As of Friday, he is facing six felony charges.

Howell is accused of breaking into a residence of his ex-girlfriend on Friday, January 25 and assaulting her.

Thomas Howell is in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Sheriff Bridges tells us he is awaiting arraignment Friday morning.

