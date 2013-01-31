Lufkin PD investigating Thursday night fire

Thursday night Lufkin law enforcement responded to a structure fire on Kurth Drive and Minnie Lou Street.

Lufkin Police and Fire officials responded to the scene at around 8:30.

Officials say a house and a mobile home were engulfed on the property.

"It did start in the living room area but the fire is still under investigation at this time," said Steve McCool, Lufkin Fire Marshall.



The Lufkin Police Department is overseeing the investigation.

Melba Robinson spent Friday morning going through her home left in shambles, fire officials are calling it a total loss.

"Me and my mom lost everything and my boyfriend lost everything but my son had stuff stashed on the property," said Robinson.

Robinson says her mother, son and daughter-in-law were at home when fire started

"Two of them were sleeping and they woke up to the smell of smoke. They heard an elderly woman calling saying she couldn't get out, they broke the screen on the window and assisted the person out," said McCool.

According to the police report and individual interfered with law enforcement and fire firefighters.

Howard Chuck Plowman refused to get out of the way of firefighters at the house fire. According to the report he drove over a fire hose and around to the back of the burning house.

The report says Plowman intentionally rammed two vehicles together and almost ran over police officers while driving through the yard.

Robinson says he was trying to salvage the RV before it was hit by the flames.

"He was trying to push his RV back to keep from getting burnt because it wouldn't crank," said Robinson.

Plowman was arrested and booked into the Angelina County Jail, he bonded out Friday afternoon.

Robinson her son and daughter- in-law werealso arrested on the scene for warrants.

Robinson and her daughter in-law were released Friday morning.

