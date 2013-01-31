2nd annual Corks and Forks tickets on sale

A Lufkin downtown tasting event is catchingon, the second annual Corks and Forks event will showcase Lufkin's finest chefs.

Patrons will get to samplewines and champagnes from all over Texas, along appetizers, and desserts fromlocal restaurants and caterers.

"I think that ourcommunity just loves to have a night out on the town and corks and forks isjust another way to be able to get the community involved and to able toshowcase now only some of the downtown venues but also partner with BrookshireBros. To showcase the wines that are here in Texas and showcase and show ourlocal restaurants and caterers," said Tara Watson-Watkins.

Watson-Watkins says there are only a fewtickets available for $30.

Corksand Forks will be held at Abram's a downtown venue on February 9th from 7 p.m.until 10 p.m.

