Lufkin man pleads guilty to motel meth lab

A Lufkin man caught cooking meth in a Lufkinmotel appeared in court this week.

Steven Lance Gardner pledguilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Gardner will return tocourt for sentencing following a pre-trial investigation.

According to earlier reports Gardner wascooking meth in a room in the Sun and Pines Motel in Lufkin.

Deputies arrested Gardner on October 11 on outstanding warrantsand obtained a warrant on the new charge on October 19. He was arrested on thenew charge on Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrantaffidavit, narcotics officers went to Sun and Pines Motel, located at 208 SouthTimberland Dr., after receiving a call that Gardner was cooking meth in one ofthe motel rooms.

Two deputies responded to the moteland spoke with the front desk clerk, who confirmed Gardner's room. The deputieswent to the room and reported smelling a meth lab. They knocked on thedoor and a woman answered.

Gardner was in the room anddeputies reported seeing items consistent with a meth lab. Gardner said theitems were his and the woman had nothing to do with the lab, according to thereport.

