Lufkin teachers celebrate heart health month

Lufkin ISD teachers kicked off the month of Februarywearing nothing but red Friday.

February is heart health month and the firstday is known as National Wear Red Day.

Heart disease and stroke are the leadingkillers of women in the U.S. and they kill more women than men each year.

Teachers across Lufkin wore red to show their support and help raise awarenessfor the diseases.

