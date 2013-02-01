Naranjo Museum opens moon rock exhibit

Friday the out of thisworld exhibit opened at the Naranjo Museum of Natural History.

The exhibit features amoon rock and space re-entry helmet.

The moon rock is an Apollo15 lunar sample collected by astronaut James Irvin at Station 8, adjacent tothe lunar module landing.

The rock weighs 109 grams andis over three billion years old.

The exhibit will be open through March 30th.

