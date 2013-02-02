San Augustine man dead after collision with Freightliner

A San Augustine man was killed after a collision with a Freightliner truck Saturday morning.

According to the DPS report, Tony Lynn Durbin, 30, was driving a 2009 Dodge sudan southbound on US 96, just three miles south of San Augustine city limits.

According to the report Durbin crossed the center stripe and hit a Freightliner truck that was traveling northbound.

The collision happened just before 5:00 a.m.

The driver of the truck, James Dean Page wasn't injured, Durbin was pronounced dead on the scene.

The collision is being investigated by Trooper Daniel Dellenger, the next of kin has been notified.

