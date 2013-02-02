Lufkin Little League prepares for upcoming season

Little League hopefuls spent Saturday morning at the Lufkin Civic Center for the league's 1st kick- off event.

Following a run towards the Little League World Series last season, officials are hoping more kids will be inspired to come out and play.

"From T-ball, Pre- T-ball whatever you can, because if they play together it will be rewarded," said Shane McDuffie, League Commissioner 13/14

The kick-off turned registration into more than just filling out paper work, kids got the chance to pitch, swing and get ready for the new season.

The players are separated by age groups and once the regular season is over, the all-stars are chosen, last year they came close to a championship title.

"They went to district it was our first year in district and we actually won , we went to College Station and won sectionals, went to Tyler and advanced to state," said Jason Arnold, Assistant Director, Lufkin Parks and Recreation.

From there the team went to Waco and competed against teams from other states in the Southwest Regional's.

"Those games were televised on ESPN our boys were one game away from winning that and going to Williamsport," said Arnold.

Even though they lost, officials believe the opportunity was a learning experience and will give them a goal to work towards every time they play.

"The kids fought from day one and it was just a lot of fun," said McDuffie.

"Now they've seen what they're actually capable of themselves," said Arnold.

Coaches say that the hard work and dedication that is required for the sport will create habits in players that will help them succeed on and off the field.

Registration will last until March 2nd, Opening day is April 6th at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin.

