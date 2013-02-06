Hudson Robotics Team partnering with Whataburger for competition fundraiser

Since the start of the year the Hudson Robotics Team has been preparing their robot for competition next month.

The team is partnering with a Lufkin Whataburger restaurant to raise funds for the competition.

The students had to build a robot that can shoot Frisbees and climb towers.

Sponsors say students spend six to 10 hours a week working on the robot.

This fundraiser will help purchase new parts and assist with the traveling cost to the competition.

"In building the robot they're going to the learn a combination of mechanics and engineering and computer programming all in one thing, Its an opportunity for all these kids to learn different things in that manner," said Paul Olszewski, Math teach/ Robotics Sponsor.

To help these students on Tuesday, February 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. 25% of sales at the Whataburger location on Highway 94 and Loop 287 will be donated to the team

Their competition is in Houston March 7th-9th.

