Unemployment rate on the rise for Post 9/11 veterans

Work Force Solutions Representative Teresa Maryska has veterans in and out of her office every day.

Maryska says her goal is to find veterans jobs where they can utilize skills learned in the military.

"Now the local economy is struggling to catch up after we've had a lot of companies drop out," said Maryska.

According to a report by the Navy Times, in January the unemployment rate for post 9-11 veterans jumped from 9.9 percent in December to 11.7 percent.

"Everybody is struggling including the employers so they are trying to find a good job so they can benefit for the experience they were taught in the military," said Maryska.

Vietnam veteran Leonard Foster said when he returned from combat he also struggled to find a job. But Foster says he was able to find work by reminding potential employers the benefits of hiring veterans.

"I made a statement to temporary services, I said 'don't y'all get a tax break for hiring veterans' and then a couple days after that I got a job." said Foster.

Officials say programs such as the Hazlewood Act and the GI Bill are geared towards helping veterans readjust to civilian life.

Maryska says while nationwide veterans are struggling any employers such as Quad Graphics, Viper Security and Lufkin Industries are known for giving veterans a job.

"They're dedicated as far as what they learned they went through the military and learned loyalty, dedication and time management," said Maryska.

With a strong skill-set officials say those who protect and serve our country are invaluable in combat and at home.

Work Force Solutions say if you are having trouble finding a job, they suggest going to resume and interview skills classes to prepare for potential interviews.

