Huntington man arrested after firing two gun shots during argument

A Huntington man was booked into the Angelina County JailFriday after an argument escalated Thursday night.

According to the Angelina County Sherriff's Office, JerryReeves was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the report Reeves was arguing with a man at aZavalla residence and the verbal altercation escalated.

According to the report, the other man involved left theresidence and went to another home on the same street.

The report says that Reeves drove to home and fired a shotgun in the air two twice outside of the residence.

According to the report, when deputies arrived on scene,Reeves refused to cooperate, deputies had to tase Reeve three times before theywere able to arrest him.

Reeves was arrested for resisting arrest, unlawful possessionof a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

