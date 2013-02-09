Inmate found hanged in Nacogdoches Co. Jail

An inmate in the Nacogdoches County Jail was found dead Friday night.

According to the DPS report Rickey Lynn Flanagan, 27 was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

DPS Spokesperson David Hendry says Flanagan was brought to the jail at about 6:00 p.m., according to the report Flanagan was extremely intoxicated and placed in a detoxification cell.

The report says Flanagan was found by jail staff at about 6:15 p.m., Hendry says the jail staff performed CPR from the time he was found all the way to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

Flanagan was pronounced dead at Nacogdoches Memorial, his body was taken to Tyler for an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the death and the Nacogdoches Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation.