Lufkin and Nacogdoches host downtown events to increase downtown traffic

Saturday night the streets of downtown Nacogdoches and Lufkinwill be filled with residents tasting wines and desserts from local vendors.

The Nacogdoches Wine Swirl and Lufkin's Corks and Forks aretwo events designed to expose the public to the treasures of the city.

"This event isdesigned to get people inside the stores and visiting with the unique merchantswe have downtown," said Sarah O'Brien, Nacogdoches Main Street Director.

This is the first wine swirl for Nacogdoches and main streetofficials say tickets for the event sold out in less than two weeks.

Officials are hoping a change of pace in downtown, will keeppeople coming back for more.

"It's a differentconcept what we've done is were actually pairing up a Texas winery with a localrestaurants inside the stores of our downtown merchants," said O'Brien.

For the City of Lufkin this is the second year for Corks andForks, and event planners say bringing residents into downtown key so they cansee firsthand the progress being made.

"I think that ourcommunity just love to have a night on the town and Corks and Forks is justanother way to get the community involved," said Tara Watson-Watkins, ExecutiveDirector Lufkin CVB.

Officials hope highlighting the best Lufkin has to offerwill increase the downtown traffic and stimulate the economy.

"To showcase not only some of our downtown venues to be ableto showcase some of the wines that are here and available in Texas and to beable showcase and partner with our local restaurants caterers and we arefeaturing the Pines, so the majority of the art that you will see will befeaturing the Pines."

Along with revitalizing the downtown areas officials hope togive the community a night on the town they won't forget.

The next big event in downtown Lufkin is the DowntownHoedown in April

Events for the Azalea Trail in Nacogdoches will start inMay.

