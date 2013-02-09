Award winning journalist visits Lufkin bookstore

Emmy award winningjournalist Joan Hallmark sign copies of her book sound bites Saturday at Christian Words and Works bookstore inLufkin.

For the past30 years she has produced her Proud of East Texas and FreedomFighters stories. She began her career with KTVT Channel 11 in Dallas whereshe was the host of the award-winning Joan Hallmark Show.

SoundBites is a behind-the-scenes lookinto the lives of movie stars, presidents, great athletes and war heroes.

"It was just kind ofneat to remember the people I've met along the way and the things I've had theopportunity to do because I've been a TV journalist," said Hallmark

Hallmark has interviewedhundreds of headliners, from both Presidents Bush to Cher and Matthew McConaghey.

In SoundBites, she gives firsthand information and interesting commentary on allthe various men and women she has interviewed.

