Diboll woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office has filed charges and arrested a Diboll woman after her three-month-old child tested positive for meth.

Jennifer Welch Hebert, 32, is charged with state-jail felony endangering a child.

Angelina County Sheriff'sOffice Investigator Tom Matthews says Child Protective Services reported asuspicion of meth use in the home.

Hebert tested positive formeth in a hair panel test on January 29 and the three-month-old tested positivein the same test on Feb 7.

"Just by simpletouching the child's face, touching the child, holding the child, feeding thechild, she was also using drugs during the pregnancy of the child, so the childcould have also been exposed through the birthing process," said Matthews.

Matthews obtained a warrant for Hebert's arrest on Monday. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Tuesday, where she is waiting for her bail to be set.



