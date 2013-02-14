Lufkin couples celebrate Valentine’s Day and share marriage secrets

Valentine's Day, it's the most loving day of the year, hand holding, innocent kisses and sweet treats are everywhere you turn.

Gene and Karen Norton have been married 40 years and they say the secret to their marriage is their foundation in God.

"He helped us get through all the stuff that we've gone though in our marriage," said Gene.

Karen said her husband has never missed a valentine's, birthday or anniversary, the couple says spontaneous date nights here and there keeps their marriage exciting.

"Have fun enjoy each other, enjoy your life together and be honest with each other," said Gene.

For Tina and Shane Evans every Valentine's Day is more than just cards and flowers but a reminder of the day they committed their lives to each other 26 years ago.

I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him," said Tina.

A lifetime of adventures, from cooking to skiing and fishing the Evans use valentine's days as a time to cherish the memories they've created.

"I think we'd marry each other 100 times, we're best friends," said Tina.

The Flenikens are celebrating their first valentines as a married couple, Chris spoiled his wife with flowers and white chocolate covered strawberries setting the tone for the many holidays they will share together.

"Just to have her smile and be surprised and do special things that make her so happy it great to share with her," said Chris.

All these couples say the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart.

"More thought than any gift matters its just nice to know you have someone who loves you and cares about," said Emily.

That's what Valentine's Day is all about generously giving your heart and your "I love yous.

"Those three words go along way," said Karen.

"Should we just say that on Valentine's Day," said Gene.

"Every day, every day is a good time to say that," said Karen.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.