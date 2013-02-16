Nacogdoches men arrested after being caught with Meth in a parking lot

Three Nacogdoches men were arrested for possession of acontrolled substance Friday night.

According to the police report, officers responded to asuspicious vehicle call around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Street at alocal apartment complex.

When officers arrived on scene Jason Cranford, BrandonSowell and Joshua Allen were found to be in possession of Methanphetamine aswell as several other pills that were listed as dangerous by poison control.

The men told officer that the Meth wasn't theirs. All threewere arrested for possession of a controlled substance Cranford was alsocharged with possession of a dangerous drug.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.