Tyler Co. man killed in vehicle roll-over

A Tyler County man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Fridaymorning.

According to the DPS report, Donald Jensenius, 83 ofNederland was driving southbound on US 69, just outside of Public Road 8266.

The report says Jensenius swerved onto the shoulder, thenover corrected and swerved into the northbound lane. According to the report the vehicle overturnedand Jensenius was ejected.

Jensenius was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:48 a.m.Friday morning, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The next of kin has been notified, the accident is beinginvestigated by Trooper Richard Brown.

