Nacogdoches cruise passengers reunited with family

What started as a four day girls triptransformed into a nightmare stranded at sea.

"We just wanted toget off that boat and it seemed like it took forever," said Esther Burns,Triumph Passenger.

Tina Davis, Esther Burnsand Karen McGarrett were just a few of the thousands of people who endured five days on the disabledCarnival Triumph cruise ship.

The women all attendCalvary Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, Friday night they returned to the churchwhere they first met to embark on their vacation.

"We were expecting itto be a day, then two and oh no this wouldn't work and \before you know it, its Thursday," saidKaren McGarrett, Triumph Passenger.

The women said theyenjoyed massages, formal nights and few shows while on the boat,

But in an instant anengine fire inside the lavish vessel shut off the power putting an end to therelaxing atmosphere and the ship's passengers in survival mode.

"We just grabbed ourhands and we just lost it, we really did, we thought it was over and it wasreally scary," said Burns.

"It stank really badfrom the sewage that had nowhere to go and the boat was listing so we were allkind of walking sideways," said McGarrett.

After such agonizingexperience we asked if any of these women would ever embark on a cruiseagain."

"Definitely, myhusband's already trying to get me to plan another one with him and hisfriends," said Tina Davis, Triumph Passenger.

"Its going to have tobe like five years, give me time to get over it," said Burns.

"I figure that thishas got to be worst it can be so it can only get better from here so I'll giveit another try," said McGarrett.

The women say the six hour tow to shore was aride they'll never forget and sight of the Alabama shoreline was a vision ofparadise.

"Everyone washollering, we were like yay we can finally get off the boat," saidMcGarrett.

After over week on openwater the women couldn't think of a safer place, on solid ground, in the armsof their loved ones.

