Lufkin hospital celebrates American Heart Month

Saturday morning the Lufkin community celebrated American Heart Month.

Woodland Heights Medical Center hostedhundreds at their Annual Heart Fair.

The event offered free glucose, cholesteroland blood pressure screenings along with body mass index calculations.

Various health carevendors were also available to give information on the importance of a healthyheart.

"We celebrate the heart all yearlong, in February I guess we pay special attention to it because its soimportant to put an emphasis on it and so we think its very important forpeople to take a proactive approach and take care of themselves and theirheart," said Jennifer Stevens, Director of Marketing, Woodland HeightsMedical Center.

Heart disease is the number one killerfor women and officials say it's the silent killer because symptoms often gounnoticed. During heart month officials suggest checking with your doctor tofind out your risk for Heart Disease.

