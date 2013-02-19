Lufkin truck driver loses load in Nacogdoches

TxDOT crews are working to remove scrap metal from the intersection of Southwest Stallings Drive and US 59 after a Lufkin man overturned his 18-wheeler.

Nacogdoches Police Officer Logan Finch said it appears Felipe Lerma Jr., 51, was coming off the exit ramp too fast and overturned.

Lerma was not injured.

As of 1:50 p.m., the right hand lane is blocked off as TxDOT crews work to move the rig and scrap metal from the scene.

