Lufkin congregation building home for family in need

Members of the First Baptist Church in Lufkin are spendingtheir weekends, hammers and nails in hand, constructing a home for a family inneed.

"This was animportant mission for our church," said Mark Morris, Church Member.

The congregation is building a 940 square foot home for a familyin the Rio Grande Valley.

The family of five is currently living in a travel trailer,making living conditions a challenge forrelatives with specific medical needs.

"The father, Mr.Torres is disabled he had polio as a youth has lost the use of his legs," saidDavid Sander, church member.

Volunteer Mark Morris says he and a few others traveled tothe Valley and helped another church build a home, now their entirecongregation has the chance to give back.

Here, in the church's parking lot, they will construct thefloor, sub-flooring and parts of the wall and finish the home during springbreak.

"We've kind ofdesigned it to its to be where its in modules and we'll be able to take thosemodules a part ship it down to the valley and put it back together," saidMorris.

Volunteers hope their work will lay the foundation for abrighter future for a family in need.

"Well our mission as Christians is to serve and we feel likethis is a good way to serve," said Sanders.

A church member has donated two ton trucks to transport thehome, they will spend 10 days in the valley completing the project.

