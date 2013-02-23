Nacogdoches community uniting to find child bone marrow donor

A six year old boy is relying on a totalstranger to save his life, Aidan Peterson has been battling Leukemia since hewas a baby.

Saturday family, friends and members of thecommunity signed up as bone marrow donors, hoping to be a match.

Delete Blood Cancer officials says that onlyfour out of 10 patients are able to find a match and receive a transplant,they're hoping Aidan's condition with raise awareness to the need forregistered donors.

Aidan's grandmother calls the eventone of the most important days of the year.

"It means everythingto me personally, I'm his grandmother. Its been pretty heart wrenching, I haveup days and down days but usually a conversation or visit with him will pick meback up again, he's a very strong person," said Cindy Turner, Aidain'sGrandmother.

Aiden is being treated at a hospital in Dallas.

The registration eventended this afternoon but you can become a donor online.

Visit www.deletebloodcancer.org for more information.

