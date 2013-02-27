Art exhibition preserving black history in Angelina Co.

Images of families, churches and historicleaders, captured during the Civil Rights Movement hang on display in thehallways of the Museum of East Texas.

Museum officials say the "Look to the Past,Reflect on the Future" exhibition illustrates the lives of African Americansto educate many on the past and pay tribute to previous generations.

"These photographs representAmerica specifically Lufkin and Angelina County," said J.P. McDonald,Executive Director, Museum of East Texas.

2013 represents the 150th anniversary of theEmancipation Proclamation, the 100th birthday of Rosa Parks and the 50thanniversary of the "I Have a Dream" speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

Museum Executive Director J.P. McDonald saysthe 15 local images that are featured will help the community identify with thesegroundbreaking moments in American History.

"Its very important for our childrenand their children one day," said McDonald.

Currently the museum is in the earlystages of a long range black history project.

Officials say they've partnered with Lufkinnative Holly Henderson to focus on the lives of local people.

"It includes oral history, photographsand videos of African American people in Lufkin," said McDonald.

While the photographs are local manyare not identified, and they need the public's help.

Museum officials believe identifyingthe subjects in the photos will help preserve the past and enrich the future.

The opening reception forthe exhibit is March 10th there will be various speakers and performances.

The exhibit will be on display until May.

