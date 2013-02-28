Texas Governor Rick Perry leaves mark on SFA campus

Thursday afternoon GovernorRick Perry left a permanent impression on the SFA campus.

In the SFA student center Governor Perry addedhis hand prints to the SFA Hall of Fame, a collection of concrete hand prints ofvarious leaders, including Former Presidents H. W. Bush and George Bush.

Governor Perry spoke tostudents about the importance of higher education and encouraged them tocontinue in their hard work.

Perry's hand prints will bethe fifth set made at SFA.

