Brookshire Brothers donates thousands to Angelina Co. non-profits

Thursday seven Angelina County non-profits received $100,000 from the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation.

The funds come from the two charity golf tournaments Brookshire Brothers hosts each year for its vendors and business associates. We spoke with officials from two of the awarded non-profits.

"The community is very fortunate to have foundations like Brookshire Brothers to give to them, the community is always very generous to all the different charities in town," said Laura Squiers, Executive Director, Harold's House.

"As you know Emily Watts was the chairman of our board she also worked for Brookshire Brothers so she was very instrumental in getting that donation, its going to go towards a lot of different things," said Tracey Pinkerton, Managing Director, Angelina Arts Alliance.

The five other recipients include the American Cancer Society, Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo, The Boys and Girls Club, Alzheimer's Association and the Volunteer Services Council of the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.

