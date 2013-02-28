March of Dimes kicks off registration in Nacogdoches

The kick-off for the Marchof Dimes was in full force at the Hotel Fredonia in Nacogdoches Thursday.

Individuals and teams weresigning up for the march.

The walk is about raisingawareness and funds to prevent birth defects and prematurity among new-borns.

Participants can determinefor themselves how much money they want to raise.

"It's an amazingfeeling to know that others realize how important this cause is and that wehave to continue to raise these funds so that we can prevent prematurity,"said Mitchie Kenney, Event Chair.

The goal is to raise $65,000.

The march will be SaturdayApril 27th at Pecan Park in Nacogdoches.

To learn how to sign upvisit www.marchforbabies.com