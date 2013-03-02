Lufkin hosts free hazardous waste disposal

Saturday "Angelina Beautiful Clean" helped Lufkin residents get rid of hazardous waste.
At the city of Lufkin recycling center, residents could drop off paints, house hold cleaners, and electronic wastes during hazardous waste collection day. This is the fourth year for the event and the goal is to simply help residents properly dispose of potential harmful items and to protect the environment.
Site Director Keith Johnson says, "If they cant come to something like this their only option is to throw the stuff along side of the road or put it in the landfill or put it in wal-mart dumpster or something like that so it gives them a good way to keep our environment clean."
About 30 lockheed martin volunteers assisted with the waste disposal. The hazardous waste day was free to all residents.
Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.
When meeting a new person, Will was all smiles and tail wagging. Torion Johnson, at the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, said that the one-year-old, lab and border collie mix is an ideal pet.More >>
When meeting a new person, Will was all smiles and tail wagging. Torion Johnson, at the Nacogdoches Animal Shelter, said that the one-year-old, lab and border collie mix is an ideal pet.More >>
A Pollok woman who stole a Lufkin Police Department patrol unit in September and led police on a chase caught on dashcam. She pled not guilty to all charges during her arraignment.More >>
A Pollok woman who stole a Lufkin Police Department patrol unit in September and led police on a chase caught on dashcam. She pled not guilty to all charges during her arraignment.More >>
An officer with the Jasper Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after a Sabine County grand jury indicted her on a felony sexual assault of a child charge.More >>
An officer with the Jasper Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after a Sabine County grand jury indicted her on a felony sexual assault of a child charge.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department is reporting that the southbound lanes of Northwest Loop 224 are blocked after a multi-vehicle wreck involving two 18-wheelers occurred on that stretch of road.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department is reporting that the southbound lanes of Northwest Loop 224 are blocked after a multi-vehicle wreck involving two 18-wheelers occurred on that stretch of road.More >>
An Angelina County judge has sentenced a Vidor man to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman back in 2016.More >>
An Angelina County judge has sentenced a Vidor man to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman back in 2016.More >>