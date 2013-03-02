Lufkin hosts free hazardous waste disposal

Saturday "Angelina Beautiful Clean" helped Lufkin residents get rid of hazardous waste.



At the city of Lufkin recycling center, residents could drop off paints, house hold cleaners, and electronic wastes during hazardous waste collection day. This is the fourth year for the event and the goal is to simply help residents properly dispose of potential harmful items and to protect the environment.

Site Director Keith Johnson says, "If they cant come to something like this their only option is to throw the stuff along side of the road or put it in the landfill or put it in wal-mart dumpster or something like that so it gives them a good way to keep our environment clean."



About 30 lockheed martin volunteers assisted with the waste disposal. The hazardous waste day was free to all residents.

