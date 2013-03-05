Lufkin and Nacogdoches offer many activities during Spring Break

No beach, no problem, if you can't make it outof town this spring break there is plenty going on in East Texas from music toart and even outdoor fun .

The Azalea Trail in Nacogdoches is infull bloom and officials say it's the perfect to place to get out doors andactive during spring break.

"Walk around the garden and beoutside in nature and have some fun," said Malorie Brookshire, VisitorServices, Nacogdoches, CVB.

Along with all the Azalea Trail eventsgoing on this month Visitor Service Officials in Nacogdoches say there isplenty of time for activities such as zip lining, disc golf and hiking.

"The hike and bike trails andparks there is opportunity for activity there," said Brookshire.

For music lovers cravingentertainment, Standpipe Coffee House in Lufkin is known for live and localentertainment,

Next week, 12 bands featured at southby south west in Austin will perform.

It's a wide variety of music fromAmericano, to folk to punk rock and even bluegrass fusion," said BenHarbuck, General Manager, Standpipe Coffee House.

This is the 2nd year the coffee house hashosted South By South West artists, General Manager Ben Harbuck says theyschedule performers months in advance to give patrons performances they won'tforget.

"So many artist, local artistcontribute to bringing these bands here and to know that there is something todo in Lufkin is a fantastic feeling," said Harbuck.

For the kids Spring Break at the Museumwill get them off couch and into the art studio to hopefully inspire theircreativity.

up here and do some things and becreative," said Ann Reyes, Curator of Education, Museum of East Texas

And make lasting memories during spring breakwhile staying close to home.

Spring Break the Museum will be from March 11th-15th from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free and open to allchildren of all ages; children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Hidden Village Music Festival at Standpipe beginsMarch 8th and will continue through March 18th. Bandswill perform 7:30 nightly, for more information visit www.standpipecoffee.com

For information on Azalea Trail events in Nacogdochesvisit www.nacogdochesazaleas.com

