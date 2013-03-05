SFA students taking 27 hour stand for freedom

Wednesday 50 SFA students will take astand for freedom.

Members of the End it Movementwill stand for 27 hours to represent the 27 million slaves worldwide.

Officials say their goalis to inform other students who may not know about global trafficking.

As many as 17,500 peopleare trafficked into the U.S. annually, that's nearly 48 people a day.

"Not exactly a warmand fuzzy feeling, its liberating to know that we are doing our part and doingas much as we can raise our voice for this," said Jacob Griffin, End ItMovement, SFA.

The students will stand from6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

