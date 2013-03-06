Lufkin congregation delivering home to family in need

Membersof First Baptist Church of Lufkin spent four weekends constructing a home for afamily in need.

Wednesday the floor, sub-floorand wall of the home sat in piles in the church's parking lot.

Readyto be shipped to the Rio Grande Valley the 940- square foot home is being madefor a family of five that is currently living a travel trailer.

Organizerssay they constructed part of the home here to give their members the opportunityto lend a helping hand.

"We're trying tofulfill our mission as Christians and that we're supposed to be servants andthat we're supposed to be servant and that's what we're serving this family ina way that they really need," said David Sanders, First Baptist Church ofLufkin.

Volunteers are loading up Wednesday night willleave at noon Thursday.

30 church members willvolunteer throughout the week, they will begin construction Friday morning.

