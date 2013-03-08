3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 69 North

Three people were injured following a two-vehicle wreck on US 69 North in the Pollok area Friday afternoon.

DPS Trooper Rocky Thigpen said Jermaine Garner, 35, of Lufkin, was driving a Chevy Blazer southbound on US 69 when a vehicle pulled out of Burger Stop in front of Garner. Garner swerved into the inside lane and hit a Kia and flipped several times, coming to a rest on its side.

Kallie Husband, 17, of Pollok, was the driver of the Kia. She and her passenger were taken to a Lufkin hospital. Garner was also taken by ambulance to a Lufkin hospital.



