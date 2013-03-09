Lufkin Dream Center raising money for expansion project

An organization with the goal of restoring lives in Angelina County, is working to expand to reach more people in need.

The Lufkin Dream Center opened in September of last year, the center provides rehabilitation services for men and women 18 and up but officials say it's time to do more.

"Our next building opportunity is going to be to add the women with children and teen building," said Billie Jean Johnson, Founder, Lufkin Dream Center.

Founder of the dream center Billie Jean Johnson says the increase in families and teens in need of refuge put the expansion project in motion.

Along with more buildings Johnson says the center is working to provide their residents with additional resources by renovating a library and computer lab.

"For us to be able to do that would be saving a generation and generations to come," said Johnson.

Dawn Strope has been at the center for five weeks and says her time here has given her a second chance and believes expansion will lead to more lives being changed.

"Provide more shelter for people waiting to come in or that are looking to come in help this place expand and to grow and meet the needs of the people," said Strope.

Strope says center does more than get residents on the road to recovery, they set an example of outreach for all too see.

"It takes a lot to be able to do that not only help others but pour out into the community," said Strope.

The dream center has partnered with Whataburger to help raise money for the expansion

Tuesday the Whataburger on the corner of Highway 94 and the loop will donate 25 percent of sales from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. to the project.

