Health officials educate volunteers on chronic illness management

Volunteers from across Angelina Countyare stepping up as leaders to help those with chronic illness control theircondition.

Officials say that three out of four Texansdie from chronic diseases each year, now East Texas officials are working totackle the alarming statistic.

"Our project is designed to helptry and reduce the prevalence of high blood pressure, diabetes, highcholesterol, things like that," said Rite Cromartie, Project Manager,Transforming Texas.

Tuesday the Area Agency on Aginghosted the Controlling Chronic Illness workshop. Tuesday was the first day ofthe five day workshop,

Volunteers from nurses, retired teachers andhouse wives learned how to handle various medical conditions and how to supportthose living with them.

"We give them the tools whichwill help them manage any chronic disease they have, said Bobbie Stott, ProgramCoordinator.

With such a wide variety of diseasesto cover, officials say healthy eating and an active lifestyle can bebeneficial no matter the condition.

"Dealing with pain, managingfatigue, depression has a lot to do with chronic conditions," saidCromartie.

Program coordinator Bobbie Stott saysthey serve 12 counties in Deep East Texas and it's a struggle to be in eachcounty.

Stott says the more volunteerseducated on illness management the more people can receive their help.

"I could get two of them to go and teacha class in Angelina for me or Trinity County or Houston County and teachclasses," said Stott.

The workshop is free to participate in andcontinues throughout the week.

For volunteer information visit www.detcog.org

