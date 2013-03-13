Lufkin residents still adjusting to daylight saving

Households across East Texas arestarting their days a little slower since the time change on Sunday.

"I don't like waking in the morningbecause I'm really tired," said seven-year-old Kamryn Schroeder.

SFA student Dragica Prelevic and hersister Kamryn managed to start their day around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But they say one less hour of sleep,lowers any motivation to get out of bed.

"I just want to keep laying inbed just on my phone or on Facebook but I don't want to get out of the bed,"said Prelevic.

Sleep officials say it takes the averageperson about two weeks to readjust to the time change.

"It may just take a little adjustment inyour schedule to accommodate for the hour lost or gained," said KaseyMcClelland, Registered Respiratory Therapist.

Lufkin resident Jenny Johnson sayssince the time change she having more difficulty getting out of bed and aharder time going to sleep at night.

"I'm going to sleep at 11 insteadof 10 like I normally was before," said Johnson.

"You have a circadian rhythminterruption and your body thinks its still time to be awake," saidMcClelland.

Health officials say taking time for anap and some physical activity during the can help with the time adjustment.

Johnson is ready to get back on schedule andshe's hoping her coffee will help her get back into the swing of things.

"In the next few days would begreat, because routine is definitely being hindered by daylight savings time,"said Johnson.

For those lucky enough to be on spring breakthe week after daylight savings, they'll spend their extra time catching up onsleep, hoping to be caught up once their break is over.

"I just keep on snoozing and Icannot wake up in the morning," said Prelevic.

Officials also suggest spending timeoutside in the light during the day and dimming the lights in the evening soyour body knows its time to wind down until you feel readjusted to the timechange.

